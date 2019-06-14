Attorney Bob Clifford Shares What Went Wrong With The OJ Simpson Case

Defense attorney Robert Shapiro with client O.J. Simpson at the former football star's' first arraignment on June 20, 1994. (Ken Lubas / Los Angeles Times)

Attorney Bob Clifford talks about the OJ Simpson case and what went wrong:  the gathering of the evidence, the botched police investigation and the ‘Trial of the Century’.  AND, his personal relationship with Johnny Cochran.

 

