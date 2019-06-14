Defense attorney Robert Shapiro with client O.J. Simpson at the former football star's' first arraignment on June 20, 1994. (Ken Lubas / Los Angeles Times)
Attorney Bob Clifford Shares What Went Wrong With The OJ Simpson Case
Attorney Bob Clifford talks about the OJ Simpson case and what went wrong: the gathering of the evidence, the botched police investigation and the ‘Trial of the Century’. AND, his personal relationship with Johnny Cochran.