× Alexander Zalben reviews “Los Espooks”, “Murder Mystery”, “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”, HBO’s “Euphoria” & more

It’s Friday, so what’s on TV? Alexander Zalben, Managing Editor of Decider.com, joins the show to discuss what’s coming and what’s going on in the world of television and streaming. This week, Los Espooks premieres Friday night at 11 p.m. on HBO, which features the great Fred Armisen. He also talks about the final season of the final Marvel/Netflix show, “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”, Adam Sandler’s new movie on Netflix, “Murder Mystery”, HBO’s “Euphoria”, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.