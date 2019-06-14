Aaron Katersky Breaks Down How The Mastermind Behind The Scandal Cooperated With The FBI

Posted 2:39 AM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 02:38AM, June 14, 2019

This combination photo shows actresses Felicity Huffman, left, and Lori Loughlin outside of federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, where they face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, left, Steven Senne)

Why didn’t Lori Loughlin plead guilty in the ‘Varsity Blues’ College entrance scandal?  ABC’s Aaron Katersky breaks down how the mastermind behind the scandal cooperated with the FBI and have her on tape…paying him off!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.