This combination photo shows actresses Felicity Huffman, left, and Lori Loughlin outside of federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, where they face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, left, Steven Senne)
Aaron Katersky Breaks Down How The Mastermind Behind The Scandal Cooperated With The FBI
Why didn’t Lori Loughlin plead guilty in the ‘Varsity Blues’ College entrance scandal? ABC’s Aaron Katersky breaks down how the mastermind behind the scandal cooperated with the FBI and have her on tape…paying him off!