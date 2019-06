× 2019 Blackhawks Convention Giveaway on Facebook – Official Rules

The 12th annual Blackhawks Convention is July 26-28, 2019 at the Hilton Chicago. The event, which has sold out every year, will feature both current Blackhawks players and alumni through the weekend and include numerous autograph and photo sessions, Q&A panels, exhibits, interactive games and much more. Blackhawks players, coaches, executives and alumni are expected to attend. Visit blackhawks.com to purchase your passes today!

We’re giving away a pack of four passes to the Blackhawks Convention on Facebook. Tell us your favorite player for the chance to win, now through Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 11:59pm.

“2019 BLACKHAWKS CONVENTION GIVEAWAY”

WGN RADIO OFFICIAL FACEBOOK RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SPONSORS

WGN Radio, 303 E. Wacker Drive, 18th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601 and Chicago Blackhawks, 1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60612.

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

The “2019 Blackhawks Convention Giveaway” (“Sweepstakes”) starts at 9:00 am CT on Friday, June 14, 2019 and ends at 11:59 pm CT on Sunday, June 16, 2019. The computer clock of Sponsor’s webmaster is the official timekeeping device of the Sweepstakes.

ELIGIBILITY

This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law and outside the eligibility area set forth below. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana who are age 18 or older as of Friday, June 14, and who have not won any other prize from WGN Radio within the 60 days preceding the Sweepstakes. If you have won a prize valued at more than $600 from WGN Radio within two years of June 14, 2019, you are not eligible to enter. Employees of other media companies (including television and radio), WGN Radio and Chicago Blackhawks and their parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER

To enter, you must have a Facebook account. Go to WGN Radio’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wgnradio (the “Page”) and post a Post in which you identify your favorite Blackhawks player (the “Post”) on the Chicago Blackhawks 2019 Convention Giveaway post pinned to the top of the Page. Doing so will automatically enter the holder of the Facebook account in the Sweepstakes. The Post should not include anything other than the name of the player. Limit one Post on the post per entrant. Entrants must have a valid Facebook account in order to submit your entry. Facebook accounts are free. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the email account associated with the Facebook Account that posted the winning entry will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Entries will not be returned or acknowledged. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

By submitting an entry in this Sweepstakes, each entrant represents and warrants that the Post does not defame, libel, or slander anyone or any entity, does not contain unsafe, offensive, indecent, vulgar, obscene or profane content, and in no other way violates any applicable laws. Posts may not disparage any person or Sponsor; promote bigotry, racism, sexism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promote discrimination based on race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age; contain any nudity, sexually explicit, lewd, offensive, disparaging or other inappropriate content; and/or communicate messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or good will with which Sponsor wishes to be associated.

Entries that do not comply with these Official Rules will be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify those entries that contain offensive or inappropriate material, that are deemed by the Sponsor to be unsuitable, or that Sponsor believes would subject it to a claim or litigation. Each entrant agrees to indemnify, defend and hold Sponsor harmless against any and all liabilities, losses, damages, claims, debts, investigations, fines, penalties, costs, expenses and settlements (including attorneys’ fees and costs of litigation, settlement, judgment, interest and penalties) arising out of or related to a breach of the foregoing representations and warranties.

By entering, entrants grant to WGN Radio an irrevocable, world-wide, unlimited, non-exclusive, royalty-free right and license to publish their Posts and derivative works based thereon in any medium now known or hereafter invented, in perpetuity without prior notice or approval or payment. This license includes but is not limited to the right to place the Posts adjacent to advertising and sponsor branding. Entrants otherwise will retain all rights to their Posts, and the publication of their Posts as part of this Sweepstakes will not limit their use and ability to further market the Posts.

WINNER SELECTION, NOTIFICATION, AND VERIFICATION

All eligible entries will be combined into a single pool, and from that pool one winner will be selected in a random drawing after 8 am CT on Monday, June 17, 2019. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries. The quality of the Post will not play a role in the determination of the Sweepstakes winner. Sponsor will attempt to contact potential winner via Facebook Post or via private message on Facebook. Winner must respond within 48 hours of initial notification attempt.

The winner may be required to present valid identification and may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. Winner will be sent receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of any prize that is $600 or more.

If a selected winner does not respond within 48 hours of initial notification attempt, is not eligible, declines to be the winner, does not sign and return required documents or provide required identification by the deadlines set by Sponsor, or is found not to be in compliance with these Official Rules, that entrant’s status as the winner will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner selected by Sponsor by random drawing from among all remaining eligible, non-winning entries, time permitting.

PRIZE

There is one prize consisting of a pack of four passes to the 12th annual Blackhawks Convention on July 26 – 28, 2019 at the Hilton Chicago (720 S. Michigan Avenue in Chicago). Approximate retail value of the prize is $400.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize within the United States, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in or associated with the prize not specifically listed above, including any incidental travels or costs or amenities not set forth explicitly above or in the announcement of the Sweepstakes on WGN Radio, are the responsibility of the winner.

The prize is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed. The prize is not transferable, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. The prize is not redeemable for cash, and it may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, or as provided in these rules. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize. Any unused prize elements will be forfeited. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen passes once they are in the prize winner’s possession. Any passes awarded are subject to the terms and conditions thereon. Sponsor and prize provider will not be responsible for weather, talent illness or other inability to perform, acts of God, acts of terrorism, civil disturbances, strike, work stoppage, or any other natural disaster outside their control that may cause the cancellation or postponement of the event, and the terms and conditions of the passes will govern in such event.

Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsor. Although the prize for Sweepstakes conducted by Sponsor may be provided by a third party, the Sweepstakes is administered by Sponsor. Any and all questions or disputes regarding selection of winner should be directed to Sponsor.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or if such individual shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) in an annoying, threatening, or harassing manner; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of each Sponsor’s or right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these Sweepstakes will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Illinois, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions. All disputes arising out of or relating to the Sweepstakes or the prize must be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Illinois. Such claims must be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to entrant.

By participating in a Sweepstakes, you agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes by Sponsor relating to this Sweepstakes or future similar sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

By participating in a Sweepstakes, you represent that you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the judges and to release Sponsor, the Chicago Blackhawks, the Chicago Hilton, Facebook, their respective parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and all of their directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by the prize or resulting from your participation in this Sweepstakes and your acceptance and use of the prize.

For a copy of these Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope along with a letter detailing your request (including the date of the giveaway in question and the prize awarded) to “2019 Blackhawks Convention Giveaway Sweepstakes,” WGN Radio, 303 E. Wacker Drive, 18th Floor, Chicago, 60601. Winner’s name will be available after the winner has been verified and the prize has been awarded. Requests for winner’s name must be received by no later than July 17, 2019.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook.