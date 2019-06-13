× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/13/19: The Looming Retirement Crisis, Pressure on U.S. Logistics, & Whats A Flexitarian?

This weekend a select number of Chicago neighborhoods will see a flood of dockless scooters on streets & sidewalks, but Steve Bertrand wanted to check in with Ian Sherr one last time to sort through what people should know before stepping on those electric scooters. Bill Geiger is helping adults realize (like Wall Street) there could be an upcoming retirement crisis, Bryce Williford is explaining how these on/off threats of tariffs are putting constant pressures on the logistics industry, and Amy Guth is detailing how flexitarians (semi-vegetarians) are are growing market in the food space.