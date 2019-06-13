White Mystery Sips ‘The Wooden Leg’ at Legendary Chicago Bar ‘The Hideout’ | Brews and Bands

Posted 9:10 PM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:00PM, June 13, 2019

White Mystery [Brews and Bands]

The band White Mystery takes on some serious sips over some serious question while enjoying “The Wooden Leg” at their favorite bar, The Hideout. Host of Sound Sessions, Michael Heidemann shares a drink with the beloved Chicago duo White Mystery (Alex and Francis White) while diving into their music background, the time they played on a parade float with Richard Branson, and why they chose The Hideout as their favorite hangout. We also quiz them on some Chicago icons and hear their new song “Two Flats”…all here on Brews and Bands!

Host – Michael Heidemann

