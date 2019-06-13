× Thought Leader Rod Murray: The Importance of Financial Literacy

Rod Murray (Chicago Market President at Associated Bank) knows that financial literacy in the U.S. could be much better, but Steve Grzanich wants to know how that’s going to happen. The Associated Bank Thought Leader, is reiterating that starting early is one of the best strategies for building a secure financial base later on in life – through high school, college, and even into retirement. The biggest takeaway is that its never too late to start saving.