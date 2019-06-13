The Top Five@5 (06/13/19): Sarah Sanders leaves the White House, President Trump says he’s open to foreign governments offering intel on political opponents, a trailer for ‘The Shining’ sequel is released, and more…

Posted 7:08 PM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:05PM, June 13, 2019

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders hugs President Donald Trump after announcing she will be leaving her position during an event on second chance hiring and criminal justice reform in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, June 13th, 2019:
(Justin Kaufmann filling-in for Roe)

Shortly after announcing her departure in a tweet, President Trump complimented outgoing Press Secretary Sarah Sanders at a White House event. In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopolous, President Trump said that he’s open to the idea of foreign governments offering him secret information on election opponents. Cuba Gooding Jr. turned himself in to the NYPD for allegedly groping a woman at a party in Manhattan. 39 years after Stanley Kubrick’s ‘The Shining’ was released, the trailer for the long awaited sequel ‘Doctor Sleep’ was released, and more!

