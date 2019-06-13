× The Opening Bell 6/13/19: Fiscal Leaders Aren’t Thinking Of Americans Long Term

It doesn’t matter if its high school, college or retirement, financial literacy is vital for securing a strong financial future. Rod Murray (Chicago Market President at Associated Bank) explained to Steve Grzanich how to approach these different life phases by remembering some financial basics on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation. (At 18:44) Steve then shifted the focus to the larger economic picture with Heather Long (Economic Correspondent at Washington Post) by checking in on the long-term well being of the country but also the likely loosening of tariffs in the coming months.