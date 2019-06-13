× The Mincing Rascals 06.13.19: “Code Red weather,” Obama Presidential Center lawsuit thrown out, U.S. Women’s Soccer, Disco Demolition

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. They begin by debating who is right in the firing of Springfield Meteorologist Joe Crain, who criticized the use of “Code Red.” Then, the Rascals go on to discuss the disposed lawsuit against the city in the case of the Obama Presidential Center. Then, the group discusses the behavior of the U.S. National Women’s Team after its win Tuesday, and the meaning of Disco Demolition at a 1979 White Sox game, 40 years later.

John concludes this week’s episode by providing a 30-second review of the week in President Trump.

Eric recommends the Feb 14 episode of “The Ezra Klein Show.”