The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.13.19: Sports, happy moving, Fair Oaks Farms, appealing the Obama Presidential Center ruling

John Williams kicks off the show with sports talk, from the U.S. National Women’s Team win, to the White Sox and more. Then, he invites The Art of Happy Moving author Ali Wenzke to give tips and tricks for an easier move. Free From Harm Founder Robert Grillo joins the show to share why he believes the livestock industry to be unfair, and why people shouldn’t consume any dairy or meat products. John moves on then to catch up with Charlotte Adelman, who led the lawsuit against the city of Chicago in the planned construction of the Obama Presidential Center, and will appeal the judge’s ruling.