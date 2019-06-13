View of the construction crews demolition of the eastbound ramp to the Kennedy Expressway on Saturday, June 14, 2014., in Chicago. Kennedy Expressway construction, which threatened nightmarish delays each weekend for the rest of the month, not only will wrap up work this weekend earlier than planned but will be completed by June 23, officials said Saturday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The future of self-driving cars is near. Well, sort of…
Everyone’s talking about autonomous driving –but what does it mean for the future? Bill and Wendy speak to Crain’s Chicago Business Technology reporter John Pletz. John recently rode in a self-driving car down the Kennedy Expressway and he lived to tell the tale. John explains the autonomous systems behind driverless cars, their safety features, the future of transportation, and much more.
