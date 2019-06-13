× The future of self-driving cars is near. Well, sort of…

Everyone’s talking about autonomous driving –but what does it mean for the future? Bill and Wendy speak to Crain’s Chicago Business Technology reporter John Pletz. John recently rode in a self-driving car down the Kennedy Expressway and he lived to tell the tale. John explains the autonomous systems behind driverless cars, their safety features, the future of transportation, and much more.

