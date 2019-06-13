× Steve Cochran Full Show 06.13.19: Eclectic Blend of Content

Today on the Steve Cochran Show, NBC News’ Harry Smith calls in to talk about new series for NBC Nightly News this week, entitled “My Big Idea“. Then, our MVPP of the day, Alison Sawyer Current, calls in and talks about how Isla Animals has rescued 4300+ dogs from extermination in Mexico. Next, Steve along with Pat Brady and Bridget Gainer breakdown what is new in the world of politics . On the latter half of the show, Allstate agency owner, Jose Gomez, joins us in studio and answers your insurance questions. To close out the show we have Ed Farmer calling in to talk all things White Sox.