Roe Conn Full Show(6/13/19): Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza lays out her progressive agenda for Chicago, Roeper reviews the new “Shaft” film, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes (feat. Justin Kaufmann in for Roe Conn):
WGN-TV’s Joe Donlon makes the case for saluting the St. Louis Blues on their Stanley Cup win, Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza layout the agenda for Chicago’s Progressive Reform Caucus, Chicago Tribune reporter Ally Marotti talks about what it’s like to take an autonomous car on the Kennedy Expressway, the Top Five@5 features Sarah Sanders announcing her resignation, Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich has an update on the mysterious deaths of six Americans in Puerto Rico, Richard Roper reviews Men in Black International, Late Night, Shaft, & The Dead Don’t Die.
