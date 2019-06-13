Nick Digilio 6.13.19 | Director Michael Lehmann, The Greatest Movie Posters of All-Time, Scooters Come to Chicago

Posted 6:54 AM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:52AM, June 13, 2019
Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – Studio A and Traffic Central

Hour 1:

+ Michael Lehmann, director of “Heathers” and “Airheads”

Hour 2:

+ The Greatest Movie Posters of All-Time

Hour 3:

+ The Greatest Movie Posters of All-Time (cont.)

Hour 4:

+ The Greatest Movie Posters of All-Time (cont.)

+ How will Chicago handle scooters?

