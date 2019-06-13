× Mark Carman 06.12.19 | St. Louis Blues, A Wedding Crasher & Much More!

Host Mark Carman fills in for Patti kicking the show off with sports talk. The St. Louis Blues win their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history as they defeat the Bruins 4-1.

The city of Chicago continues to go after Mark as he received 2 parking tickets a day after DEDICATED city officials sent a final notice to pay his $122 ticket that was issued 18 years ago…

Plus, Ethan Blumenthal, wedding crasher, joins in studio to talk about his experience during a wedding he crashed with his roommate…Guess what his favorite movie is…

Reach out to Mark on Twitter! @thecarm