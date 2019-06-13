× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-13-19: “The Cubs are in L.A. so it should be an awesome weekend of Instagram pictures of Jeff Garlin, Bob Newhart and the dad from ‘The Middle’ with their Cubs gear on”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the White Sox celebrating the 40th anniversary of Disco Demolition, Mayor Lightfoot telling the FOP to stop being jerks, big waves closing down the lakefront bike path, the Cubs beating the Rockies before heading to L.A. for a weekend series with the Dodgers, the Sox starting a series with the New York Yankees, the Raptors trying to close out the NBA Finals and the St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup.