Hoge and Jahns: Bears Minicamp Recap, State Of The Kickers, And Bears 100 Thoughts

The Bears wrapped up minicamp with Matt Nagy putting all the pressure on the kickers — and Hoge called it. The guys welcome Kevin “The Fishman” Fishbain to the podcast to wrap up the offseason and discuss the kicker situation. Is it possible that the Bears are worse off at the position than they were six months ago? Hoge and Jahns also discuss the Bears 100 Celebration and a purchase you absolutely have to make. Listen below!

