FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2015 file photo, cows walk to a milking parlor at Fair Oaks Farms in Fair Oaks, Ind. Fair Oaks, one of the nations largest dairy farms with 36,000 cows, is phasing out the use of milk cows with horns _ unruly cows can be hazardous because they can gore farm workers or other animals. About a quarter of its newborn calves are hornless due to selective use of bulls with the polled gene, a dominant no-horn genetic trait. AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Free From Harm Founder Robert Grillo: “This is an industry that’s based on violence and killing”
Free From Harm Founder Robert Grillo joins John Williams to talk about how his organization got involved in the case of Fair Oaks Farms’ mistreatment of its animals. He lists some of the ways he’s seen animals being abused at farms like this, and provides alternatives to consuming and buying into this industry.