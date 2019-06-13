× Ed Farmer Remembers “Disco Demolition”

We’re approaching the 40 year anniversary of “Disco Demolition”night. The White Sox are giving away commemorative t-shirts for tonight’s game against the Yankees. Ed Farmer, who pitched for the Sox from 1979 through 1981, shares his memory of the craziness that occurred when Steve Dahl’s promotion went a bit off the rails at Comiskey Park. Later on, Ed shares his thoughts on the how the current team is playing and what they need to focus on with the New York Yankees in town for a four game series.