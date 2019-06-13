Chicago police disperse crowd in center field of Chicago's White Sox Park after hundreds of disco records were blown up between games of a double-header between the White Sox and the Detroit Tigers, July 12, 1980. Some 7,000 fans of a 50,000-fan crowd jammed the field during an Anti-Disco promotion sponsored by a local radio station. Second game had to be called when umpires ruled the field unfit for play. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
Ed Farmer Remembers “Disco Demolition”
We’re approaching the 40 year anniversary of “Disco Demolition”night. The White Sox are giving away commemorative t-shirts for tonight’s game against the Yankees. Ed Farmer, who pitched for the Sox from 1979 through 1981, shares his memory of the craziness that occurred when Steve Dahl’s promotion went a bit off the rails at Comiskey Park. Later on, Ed shares his thoughts on the how the current team is playing and what they need to focus on with the New York Yankees in town for a four game series.