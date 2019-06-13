Director Michael Lehmann talks “Heathers”, 25 years of “Airheads” and more

Posted 7:11 AM, June 13, 2019

Michael Lehmann, executive producer of Betas, is seen at the Television Academy presents Amazon Studios, on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2013 at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images)

Director Michael Lehmann joins Nick Digilio to talk about his origins in the film business working for Francis Ford Coppola, the making of his most enduring films and his transition into working in television.

