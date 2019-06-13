× Director Michael Lehmann talks “Heathers”, 25 years of “Airheads” and more

Director Michael Lehmann joins Nick Digilio to talk about his origins in the film business working for Francis Ford Coppola, the making of his most enduring films and his transition into working in television.

