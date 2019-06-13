× Dean Richards says “Shaft” is sure to be a hit this weekend at the box office

The all-knowing Dean Richards joins the Bill and Wendy show! They talk about “Petticoat Junction” and “Green Acres” crossover episodes, Cuba Gooding Jr.’s alleged groping allegations, Keanu Reeves, and he reviews “Shaft”, “Men in Black International”, “Late Night”, and “The Dead Don’t Die”.

