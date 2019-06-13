Chicago Blackhawk Dylan Strome joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes!

Posted 6:43 AM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:55PM, June 12, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

#17 Dylan Strome, center for The Chicago Blackhawks joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about ‘HockeyFest – Game On!’, the world’s largest street hockey tournament, on United Center campus parking lots from June 22-23, 2019.

