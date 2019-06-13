Former President Barack Obama waves to the crowd as he arrives at a community event on the Presidential Center at the South Shore Cultural Center, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Chicago. The Obama Foundation unveiled plans for the former president's lakefront presidential center, showcasing renderings and a model at an event where former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama were expected to give more details. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Charlotte Adelman loses case against Obama Center construction: “This is setting a terrible precedent”
Charlotte Adelman led the lawsuit against the city of Chicago in the planned construction of the Obama Presidential Center, which a federal judge threw out Tuesday. She plans to file for an appeal against the ruling, and she explains why the Center should be built in a less groomed, overlooked area.