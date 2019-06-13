Bill and Wendy Full Show 6.13.19: Are driverless cars the future?

BFF's Bill and Wendy

Today’s show guests include John Pletz, Technology Reporter for Crain’s Chicago Business and Dean Richards. Bill and Wendy talk about the St. Louis Blues winning their first Stanley Cup, Sylvia Miles, driverless cars, how schools honor students who have died, movies, and much more.

