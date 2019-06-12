× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/12/19: Adjusting the Fiduciary Rule, Wintrust Community Leader & Beer Industry Penttiness

Terry Savage is back from a trip to Europe and Steve Bertrand is noticing a correlation about her being out of the country and Wall Street’s performance. Aside from it likely being a coincidence, Terry and Steve also covered the latest coming out of the business world impacting and her latest column on the “best interest” standard. Chris Vandenberg of Ambulance Transportation Inc.(ATI) is this on with Steve as the Wintrust Community Leader explaining the private ambulance industry and Frank Sennett is sharing the details of the hospital that will be named after a group of bakers.