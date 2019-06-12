× The Young Fathers Program aims to help fathers become employed, financially self-sufficient and raise healthy children

Program Director Doug Brown, case manager Edgar Barba and case manager Nathan Wright join Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the Metropolitan Family Services Young Fathers Program. Doug, Edgar and Nathan talk about getting fathers invested in the program, the importance of breaking the negative cycle that a lot of these fathers come from, teaching fathers about healthy relationships, how the program gives fathers a hand up and not a handout and why there is a need for this program. We also hear from Ivan Manuel Class and Hector Zunega Jr., two fathers who have been helped immensely by the program.

