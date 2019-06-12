The Top Five@5 (06/12/19): Ron Goldman’s sister ‘Confronts O.J. Simpson’ 25 years later, President Trump says we will see Kim Jong-Un’s letter “someday”, Tim Allen loves Keanu Reeves, and more…

Posted 8:17 PM, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:16PM, June 12, 2019

Kim Goldman poses for a portrait Friday, June 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. Goldman has continued to make the case publicly that it was O.J. Simpson who killed her brother and Simpson's ex-wife on a June night in 1994. Beginning Wednesday, Goldman will examine the case in a 10-episode podcast, "Confronting: OJ Simpson." She'll interview her brother's old friends, the police detective who investigated the killings, attorneys for the defense and prosecution, and two of the 12 jurors who voted to acquit Simpson. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, June 12th, 2019:

Today marks 25 years since Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered. O.J. Simpson was acquitted in 1995 for their murders. Kim Goldman, who is Ron’s sister appeared on Good Morning America to talk about revelations that were uncovered after talking to some of the jurors who found Simpson not guilty 25 years ago. President Trump in a joint news conference with Poland’s President, was grilled by reporters about the contents of a letter Trump claimed to have received from North Korea dictator Kim Jong-Un. At the Hollywood premiere for ‘Toy Story 4’ Tim Allen had some very interesting things to say about his new co-star Keanu Reeves, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.