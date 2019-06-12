× The Top Five@5 (06/12/19): Ron Goldman’s sister ‘Confronts O.J. Simpson’ 25 years later, President Trump says we will see Kim Jong-Un’s letter “someday”, Tim Allen loves Keanu Reeves, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, June 12th, 2019:

Today marks 25 years since Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered. O.J. Simpson was acquitted in 1995 for their murders. Kim Goldman, who is Ron’s sister appeared on Good Morning America to talk about revelations that were uncovered after talking to some of the jurors who found Simpson not guilty 25 years ago. President Trump in a joint news conference with Poland’s President, was grilled by reporters about the contents of a letter Trump claimed to have received from North Korea dictator Kim Jong-Un. At the Hollywood premiere for ‘Toy Story 4’ Tim Allen had some very interesting things to say about his new co-star Keanu Reeves, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3647714/3647714_2019-06-13-012214.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!