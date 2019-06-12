× The O.J. Simpson case: 25 years later

Twenty-five years after Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder, the Goldman family is speaking out on the anniversary of the crime. O.J. Simpson was acquitted in 1995 for their murders. Famed attorney Mike Monico joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Dalvantes to analyze the details, and mistakes made in the O.J. Simpson trial years ago.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3647719/3647719_2019-06-13-015219.64kmono.mp3

