Kim Goldman holds an image of the logo for her podcast Friday, June 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. Goldman has continued to make the case publicly that it was O.J. Simpson who killed her brother and Simpson's ex-wife on a June night in 1994. Beginning Wednesday, Goldman will examine the case in a 10-episode podcast, "Confronting: OJ Simpson." She'll interview her brother's old friends, the police detective who investigated the killings, attorneys for the defense and prosecution, and two of the 12 jurors who voted to acquit Simpson. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
The O.J. Simpson case: 25 years later
Twenty-five years after Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder, the Goldman family is speaking out on the anniversary of the crime. O.J. Simpson was acquitted in 1995 for their murders. Famed attorney Mike Monico joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Dalvantes to analyze the details, and mistakes made in the O.J. Simpson trial years ago.