× ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ explores the changing face of a great American city

Film director Joe Talbot and lead actor Jimmie Fails join Justin on Extension 720 to discuss their new film, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” Joe and Jimmie talk about where the idea for this film comes from, how making the movie was a family affair, how they worked through a lot of feelings about San Francisco while writing the film, the changing faces of American cities, how so many other places can identify with this story, the personal nature of the film, why it was important for the house to feel like a character and the challenge of making art in San Francisco.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.