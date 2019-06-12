The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.12.19: Jim DeRogatis on the case against R. Kelly, Phil Vettel on Entente and George Beutel on farming this Spring

John Williams invites journalist, “Sound Opinions” Co-Host and Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly Author Jim DeRogatis to describe what happened since he got the tip that R. Kelly was sexually abusing young black girls. See him at the Chicago Humanities Festival tomorrow. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel shares his review of the relocated Entente, and presents a new edition of “Phil’s Flash Fry.” Finally, Joliet farmer George Beutel talks about how the long, wet Spring has treated his crops.

