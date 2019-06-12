× Steve Cochran Full Show 06.12.19: Anybody have an Android charger?

Today on the Steve Cochran Show, Karen Conti answers all of your legal questions. Chicago Blackhawks Captain, Johnathan Toews, calls in and gives us the 411 on what is in stored for this upcoming season for the Hawks. Then, our MVPP of the day, Johnathan Ellwanger, joins Steve to talk about offering a comforting face for a 1st grader who didn’t want to face the last day of school. Next, TEDx Speaker and brand ambassador for CuriosityStream, Kevin J. Deruin, talks premiere for the film “Return to the Moon”. Chicago Rib Fest is coming to town. And of course, sports commentator, Steve Stands, comes on and discusses possible outcomes of the U.S. Open happening this weekend.