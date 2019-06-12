“Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly” Author and “Sound Opinions” Co-Host Jim DeRogatis: From receiving the sex tape, to exposing R. Kelly

Posted 4:13 PM, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:10PM, June 12, 2019

Jim DeRogatis signs John Williams' copy of "Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly"

Jim DeRogatis is the author of Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly, and the journalist who broke the story on R. Kelly’s sexual abuse of young black girls. He talks about the piece of evidence sent to him, which led to his mission to get R. Kelly caught. And, he describes the hardships with this case, including race and a controversial judge. Attend his free presentation tomorrow at the Chop Shop as a part of the Chicago Humanities Festival.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.