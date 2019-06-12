× “Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly” Author and “Sound Opinions” Co-Host Jim DeRogatis: From receiving the sex tape, to exposing R. Kelly

Jim DeRogatis is the author of Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly, and the journalist who broke the story on R. Kelly’s sexual abuse of young black girls. He talks about the piece of evidence sent to him, which led to his mission to get R. Kelly caught. And, he describes the hardships with this case, including race and a controversial judge. Attend his free presentation tomorrow at the Chop Shop as a part of the Chicago Humanities Festival.