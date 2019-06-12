Roe Conn Full Show (6/12/19): Ald. Brendan Reilly on Mayor Lightfoot’s ethics reform, Blackhawks young star Dylan Strome is ready for next season, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, June 12th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Lourdes Duarte reports on a testy exchange between Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot & Chicago Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Patrick Murray at the Mayor’s second full City Council meeting, Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly discusses how the city deals with monetary settlements in light of a $3.7m settlement over a drunk-driving accident that left one passenger paralyzed, Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome talks about what it’s like to be a third overall pick as the Hawks prepare for the NHL Draft, the Top Five@5 features Ron Goldman’s sister Kim describes talking to the jurors who found O.J. Simpson ‘not guilty,’ famed attorney Mike Monico looks back on the circumstances surrounding the acquittal of O.J. Simpson, and Dr. Willie Wilson plays #NewsOrRuse.
