Premier Health Urgent Care: Chicago’s Only Black-Owned Urgent Care Hosts Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Premier Health Urgent Care and Occupational Health Center will be hosting its official ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11am at 1301 S. 47th Street.

The facility, which is the only urgent care in the Southside Hyde Park and the only black-owned urgent care, has been servicing patients since October 2018 and has been aiming to provide convenient and efficient care to the community.

Premier’s founders, emergency room physicians Dr. Airron Richardson and Dr. Michael A. McGee and trauma surgeon Dr. Rueben C. Rutland are passionate about making a difference in the community.

The center donates a portion of its profits to the Project Outreach and Prevention Organization (POP).

Click here to listen to the interview with Dr. Reuben C. Rutland.