MVPP: Oak Park 1st grader with autism didn't want to face the last day of school, so his principal asked if he could walk him there

An Oak Park 1st grader with autism didn’t want to face the last day of school, so his principal asked if he could walk him there. Jonathan Ellwanger was that principal. He knew he had to go that extra step to help this student feel comfortable before his last day and we find that truly a special quality in this educator.