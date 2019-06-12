× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-12-19: “You know who is the worst? Our national political parties”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Governor Pritzker signing the Reproductive Rights Act, Joe Biden telling a rally that if he becomes president he will cure cancer, authorities looking for someone who ran over 19 geese, the Sox beating up on the Nats, the Cubs losing again to the Rockies, the Bears releasing Chris Blewitt, game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals being played tonight and Justin possibly giving up jalapeños.