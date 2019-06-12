× Jimmy Carrane is the World’s Greatest Dad (?)

Bill and Wendy sit down with comedian, author, improviser, blogger, teacher and host of “Improv Nerd Podcast” Jimmy Carrane! Jimmy tells us about his new autobiographical one-person show, World’s Greatest Dad(?). In “World’s Greatest Dad (?),” Jimmy Carrane tells one man’s story of losing a dad and becoming a dad in the same year. From fertility treatments to a disastrous funeral, Carrane takes us on a funny and poignant roller coaster of life and death and shares his discovery that you don’t have to be the “greatest” to be a good dad.

“World’s Greatest Dad(?)”

Date: Every Saturday beginning June 15 through July 20

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Judy’s Beat Lounge 230 W. North Ave. , Chicago, IL 60610

Tickets Prices:

$20 Standard

$15 College Student (w/ valid I.D.)

$10 SC Training Center Student

To purchase tickets, visit: www.secondcity.com or call the box office at 312-337-3992.

