Golf Channel's Steve Sands: The changing face of the US Open

Steve Sands joins Steve Cochran to preview the US Open which will take place this weekend at Pebble Beach. They discuss the changes that have occurred over the years surrounding the US open and the game of golf. Steve Sands is an on-air personality who covers golf for the Golf Channel, reporting for golf’s biggest events, including all four of golf’s major championships, the Players Championship, the Ryder Cup and the President’s Cup.