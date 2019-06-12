× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #17: Fatherhood

Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann: Dads, Fatherhood and Family. Dr. Katie B. Garner discusses the changing role of the American family. Are Dads doing enough to keep up with the shift? The Metropolitan Family Council’s Young Fathers program aims to help fathers become self-sufficient and raise healthy children. We hear from a couple of fathers who share their stories. Kel Mitchell has made a career out of family entertainment. He talks the “All That” revival and a lifelong connection to Kenan Thompson. “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” explores family and a gentrifying city. Director Joe Talbot and star Jimmy Fails chat about their highly-anticipated film. And we end the show with some live music courtesy of Ensemble Español who preview this weekend’s Flamenco Passion performances that will honor the great Dame Libby Komaiko.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.