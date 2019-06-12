× Ensemble Español is keeping the flamenco tradition alive

Jorge Perez, Ensemble Español’s Executive Director, and the tremendous guitarist Paco Fonta join Justin on Extension 720 to preview the upcoming Flamenco Passion performances at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts. Jorge and Paco talk about the origins of flamenco and what it is, the way in which music and dance are tied together, the influence of Dame Libby Komaiko on bringing flamenco to Chicago, the challenge the ensemble faced after Dame Libby’s death and on We are also treated to a few songs (Paco Fonta on guitar, Jorge Perez on the castanets) including, “Sevillanas,” “Siguriyas” and “Fandango de Huelva.”

