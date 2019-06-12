× Embracing Fear & Cultivating Courage

Facing your fears and finding the courage to do so is probably an emotion everyone deals with at some point or another in their life. Big or small, fear exists and we should learn to embrace and “high-five” it, as Kristin Robinson would say. Kristin joins the conversation to share her perspective on the topic and tips & tools she offers her clients. This is a must listen! Kristin has a Masters in Counseling and is the Founder and Head Coach at Thrive Coaching Studio. She is also the co-host of the podcast “Cultivating Courage”, available through any podcast app. Learn more about Kristin and her workshops at www.thrivecoachingstudio.com.

This episode is brought to you by my fabulous sponsors Ethos Training Systems. Check out their new member promo at www.ethostrainingchi.com/memberships.