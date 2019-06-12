× Dr. John Duffy: How to have “the talk” with your children about difficult topics, supporting and caring for our LGBTQ Youth & more

Clinical psychologist and best selling author of “The Available Parent” Dr. John Duffy joins Bill and Wendy in the studio. Dr. Duffy explains why parents need to have “the talks” earlier than usual, how best to support the emotional well-being of our LGBTQ children, establishing the best habits for summer, and much more.

