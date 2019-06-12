× Bill and Wendy Full Show 6.12.19: Parenting and Scams

Bill and Wendy welcome comedian Jimmy Carrane on to the show to talk about his new autobiographical one-person show, “World’s Greatest Dad(?)”. Clinical psychologist Dr. John Duffy gives his advice about the best ways to have “the talk” to your teens about difficult subjects. They also talk about ride share scams, OJ Simpson, The Rock, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.