× Are dads doing enough to keep up with the changing role of the American family?

Dr. Katie B. Garner, Executive Director of the International Association for Maternal Action and Scholarship, joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the shifting roles of men and women in the family and the importance of men to the new familial structure.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.