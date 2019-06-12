× All Dads Love Golf

In a special Father’s Day Edition of the “Steve Cochran Everything Podcast”, Steve focuses on one of his true passions: golf. The guest list includes the General Manger of Cantigny Golf Course in Wheaton, Terry Hanley; Terry Hanley; 2019 Illinois Golf Hall of Fame inductee, Emil Esposito; and Bob Bettinardi whose company manufactures putters that are trusted by a handful of PGA Majors winners. Terry, Emil and Bob provide tips to improve your game, potential gifts for Father’s Day, and gets picks for this weekend’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Emil has a story about Bob Collins and Orion Samuelson that you won’t want to miss!