Ald. Brendan Reilly on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s ethics package: “The people want City Hall cleaned up, and they picked a good leader to do it.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s roll out of her ethics reform package that was introduced to the City Council earlier today that call for harsh penalties for aldermen violating city ethics rules.

