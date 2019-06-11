Wintrust Business Lunch 6/11/19: Beyond Meat, James Tyree Award Winner, & Good News for Grubhub

Posted 1:08 PM, June 11, 2019, by
SINGLE USE ONLY BIZL UNCH 6/11/19

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

It seems like Beyond Meat can do no wrong since going public, but Steve Bertrand is questioning why they are down 20% this week. Jon Najarian explained why this may just be a blip on and this is just a correction.  Dr. Flavia Lamborghini of Apple Dental Care  is the 2019 James Tyree Emerging Business Leadership Award winner, Cory Carnes is helping local business keep up with changing technological times at this year’s Optimize Conference, and Amy Guth is sharing the good news for local food delivery giant, Grubhub.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.