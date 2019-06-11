× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/11/19: Beyond Meat, James Tyree Award Winner, & Good News for Grubhub

It seems like Beyond Meat can do no wrong since going public, but Steve Bertrand is questioning why they are down 20% this week. Jon Najarian explained why this may just be a blip on and this is just a correction. Dr. Flavia Lamborghini of Apple Dental Care is the 2019 James Tyree Emerging Business Leadership Award winner, Cory Carnes is helping local business keep up with changing technological times at this year’s Optimize Conference, and Amy Guth is sharing the good news for local food delivery giant, Grubhub.