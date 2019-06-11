× What’s next for NASA? Space Tourism

Anyone up for traveling to space? Well starting as early as 2020, NASA will open parts of the International Space Station to tourists and other private business ventures at $35,000 per night. Robyn Gatens, Deputy Director of the International Space Station at NASA Headquarters, joins Bill and Wendy show to tell us more about their new space tourism plan for civilians.

