TS Alliance of Chicago Walk for a Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Cure

Posted 12:50 PM, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48AM, June 11, 2019

Steve Cochran with Geri Greenberg, TSC Alliance of Chicago chair and grandmother of Derek Brown and Sophia Brown, Derek (9 year old with TSC), his sister, Sophia (age 11) and mom Renee Brown and Mindy Brainard

Geri Greenberg, TSC Alliance of Chicago chair and grandmother of Derek Brown and Sophia Brown, Derek (9 year old with TSC), his sister, Sophia (age 11) and mom Renee Brown and Mindy Brainard, adult with TSC join Steve Cochran to discuss the disease, Tuberous Sclerosis.  On June 22 local volunteers, families and supporters will participate in the 16th annual community walkathon entitled, Step Forward to Cure Tuberous Sclerosis Complex.  For more information visit: http://www.stepforwardtocuretsc.org.

