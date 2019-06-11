× TS Alliance of Chicago Walk for a Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Cure

Geri Greenberg, TSC Alliance of Chicago chair and grandmother of Derek Brown and Sophia Brown, Derek (9 year old with TSC), his sister, Sophia (age 11) and mom Renee Brown and Mindy Brainard, adult with TSC join Steve Cochran to discuss the disease, Tuberous Sclerosis. On June 22 local volunteers, families and supporters will participate in the 16th annual community walkathon entitled, Step Forward to Cure Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. For more information visit: http://www.stepforwardtocuretsc.org.